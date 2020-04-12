Because of COVID-19, we are learning how to do many things a new way. Even organizations more than 100 years old are finding new ways to deliver the timeless, values-driven programs of Scouting in this time of social distancing, when we can’t physically show a scout in person how to tie a bowline.

I have been so impressed at the willingness and creativity of our Scouting volunteers. Scout leaders like Karla Talpey in Jackman have had several virtual meetings with her Scouts to keep the program moving forward each week. Shelley Connelly of Pittsfield organized a virtual Merit Badge College so local Scouts and those all over the country can earn their badge.

Scouts are setting up tents in their backyard tenting so troops can have virtual campouts. National Scouting adjusted some of the rules so some Cub Scout requirements normally done at the Pack or Den meetings can be signed off by parents. Scouts are still working towards Eagle but their board of review will be done over their computer rather than in person.

Meanwhile, we continue to plan for the day when Gov. Janet Mills will give us the all clear. Camp Bomazeen Director Julie McKenney of Belgrade continues to build her staff, answer questions from parents and leaders, and figure out how to safely get the camp ready to open when the quarantine is lifted.

What has impressed me most is that during this global crisis, Scouts and Scouters have continued to live their lives following the Scout Oath and Law. Good character is never under restrictions. Finding ways to put into practice the Scout slogan of “Do a Good Turn Daily” was never more necessary, and I am proud to be a part of such an organization.

Charles Mahaleris

Augusta

