With heavy rains and strong winds forecast through the day Monday, Central Maine Power crews were scrambling on Easter Sunday to finish restoring power across the state after a heavy snowstorm caused more than a quarter million customers to lose power Thursday.

“What the storm on Monday does for us, it’s really being laser-focused on getting people restored before that storm hits,” said CMP President and CEO Doug Herling. “When the peak of (Monday’s) storm comes through they’re saying we could have winds around 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 and it’s unsafe to be up in a bucket in 40 mph winds.”

CMP does a predictive analysis of upcoming storms using a 1 to 5 rating system, with a category 1 storm being severe and a category 5 storm considered minor. Then the utility uses historical data to predict needed repair capacity.

“The preparation for the storm on Monday is not a concern,” Herling said. “That storm’s predicted to be a level 5 and with a level 5 we would normally bring in 50 to 100 support crews and we have 400 here now.”

Herling said over 200,000 customers were put back on line on Friday and Saturday because of the effort of a work force of nearly 2,000 people. In addition to 100 CMP crews, 439 contracted line crews and 223 tree crews, totaling about 1,500 people, were in the field. Another 500 or so support personnel were running logistics and supply chains.

On Saturday well over 100,000 were without power. The company is in the process of resetting nearly 170 broken poles.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 42,338 CMP customers and just under 12,000 Emera Maine customers remained without power.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated repair efforts, Herling said. Restoring power to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities took increased priority on Friday, slowing repair work in other areas.

In order to maintain appropriate social distancing, a two-person bucket truck crew are now driving two separate vehicles to a repair site.

On Sunday, CMP shifted additional crew resources to Penobscot and Waldo counties. Restoration in those two counties, as well as Somerset County, has been slowed by snow and subsequent thawing making roads more difficult to access, Herling said.

Penobscot County had the biggest share of outages – more than 9,000 from Emera Maine and another 8,500 from CMP.

The outages came after a spring snowstorm walloped the state Thursday night, bringing rain and strong winds, followed by heavy, wet snow that caused limbs and power lines to break all over the state.

Several small Somerset County towns, like Embden, Mercer, and Solon, remained a virtual blackout as of 1 p.m., on Sunday.

Only 19 Cumberland County customers and none in York County were without power as of 1 p.m.

The anticipated restoration of service comes as another storm is anticipated Monday night.

This one isn’t expected to have snow – temperatures will be in the 50s across the state. But it will feature strong gusts and heavy rain, which could bring down power lines again, particularly along coastal areas, said Hunter Tubbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Gray.

The threat of flooding is minimal, Tubbs said. Snow levels are less than a foot even in northwestern Maine and the heaviest rain is predicted to be in the coastal plains and along the coast.

“People who live along rivers that typically have issues should keep an eye on it,” Tubbs said. “We always have to watch out for heavy rainfall and warm-ups when there’s still a snowpack in the mountains but it doesn’t look like any major river flooding.”

The outages come as Mainers are spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, and CMP said it was working hard to restore power in recognition of customers’ increased need for service.

In response to financial pressures caused by the pandemic, CMP also recently announced it will suspend fees for late payment and reconnection, as well as extend eligibility protections to customers participating in certain payment plans.

Emera Maine, the utility serving northern and eastern Maine, reported 11,951 outages as of 1 p.m. Sunday, down from a peak of about 70,000.

Staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: