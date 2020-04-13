BOWDOINHAM — Merrymeeting Arts Center is holding a virtual community art show, according to a news release from the center.
To enter, use home supplies, gather some interesting items from Mother Nature, either in the yard or while out on a walk, and let your imagination run wild. Make a sculpture out of branches, dried mud, moss, rocks, a feather. Cut paper into shapes for a mosaic. Paint a picture. Use scraps of yarn or twine to make a macrame plant hanger. Cut up old magazines and make a collage. Knit or sew scraps of fabric together. Make a simple loom out of four pieces of wood and some small nails and do a weaving out of yarn, vines, cut up strips of fabric. Take a camera out on a walk and see what interesting, fun photos you capture.
Once your creation is finished, take a picture and email it to MAC at [email protected].
All submissions will be posted on the center’s website merrymeetingartscenter.org under a special Socially Responsible Distancing Art Show heading.
