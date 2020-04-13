HINCKLEY – On March 30, the Glenn Stratton Learning Center began remote learning for the first time. Christine Sullivan, GSLC special ed director, stated, “I am happy to say that staff have been deeply embedded in learning the ins and outs of remote learning to teach and support the students in continuing their educational experience,” according to a news release from Good Will-Hinckley.

The center, located on the Good Will-Hinckley campus, provides educational services to students in grades kindergarten through senior year, who experience significant social, emotional and behavioral challenges. The center’s goal is to develop students’ emotional and behavioral strengths to successfully transition back to their neighborhood schools.

Because of COVID-19, the center’s staff conducts a full day of remote-learning programming for students starting at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. The programming is addressed through several Google platforms with both virtual face-to-face learning and programs to keep students engaged both educationally and emotionally. The staff has always made relationships with the students a top priority. The key to keeping this process ongoing and successful is the relationships between the staff and students.

According to the release, the students were given Chromebooks and Internet service was provided to those who needed it. There is a daily routine/structure of classroom experiences done via Google Classroom, Google Hangout, printed materials, email, and other virtual learning platforms. Related services (behavioral health professional, speech, occupational therapy and clinical services) are being set up for each student with the service and accommodations provided to support the student’s needs.

According to Sullivan, “Since the start, the vast majority of students have been online and fully attentive throughout the day.” Also, many of the parents have been interactive, involved and seem happy to be engaged in their student’s classroom experience. The few who are receiving paper-based materials are having ongoing check-ins with a BHP to offer support and guidance as needed.

