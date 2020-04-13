LEWISTON — Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening that left a 19-year old hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police Lt. David St. Pierre said police received a call around 7:22 p.m. of a stabbing at 142 Bartlett St. and found Mohamaed Ionis of Portland with several stab wounds to his mid-section.

“It appears the attack involved at least three suspects with varying degrees of (involvement),” St. Pierre said. “It was a three-on-one attack.”

Ionis was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, he said.

“When he was first brought to the hospital, he was in stable condition,” St. Pierre said. “We tried finding out today how he was doing but we never heard back from the hospital.”

St. Pierre said detectives are reviewing “multiple sources of video” and interviewing potential witnesses.

