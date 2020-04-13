State health officials reported an additional 65 coronavirus cases on Monday, the largest day-to-day increase in cases to date in Maine.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were at least 698 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, although the actual number is likely much higher because not everyone with symptoms is being tested, and some people carry the virus without showing symptoms.

The number of deaths held steady from Sunday at 19.

The more than 10 percent jump in confirmed cases — from 633 to 698 overnight — appears to be linked to an outbreak at an Augusta nursing home and rehabilitation facility. On Sunday, the Maine CDC reported positive tests for 41 patients and 14 staff members at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, including one death.

Maine CDC tested all residents and staff at the Augusta facility after the first positive case, revealing wider spread of the virus and contributing to the sudden surge in cases.

A spokesman said Sunday that the new cases from the Augusta facility were not included in that day’s statewide tally of cases released earlier in the day. The latest figures from the Maine CDC show the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kennebec County jumped from 32 on Sunday to 78 on Monday.

The agency reported Monday that 124 people were hospitalized at some point during their illness and that 273 individuals — nearly 40 percent of all confirmed cases — had recovered and been released from isolation. After accounting for the individuals who had recovered or died, Maine had 406 active cases Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the latest numbers and answer questions during his daily briefing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. He will be joined by Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Shah and Lambrew are expected to talk about how the state is helping respond to an alarming number of outbreaks at several nursing homes and long-term care facilities around the state.

In addition to Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, there were at least 22 cases at Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community in Belfast, 11 cases at OceanView at Falmouth and nine cases at the Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough.

While the vast majority of individuals with COVID-19 recover, the disease is particularly dangerous to older individuals with chronic health problems. The virus causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat and a dry cough but can progress into severe respiratory failure requiring the use of a ventilator.

Piscataquis County remains the only county in Maine that has not had a confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cumberland County has had the most cases at 299 followed by York at 151, Kennebec at 78, Penobscot at 34 and Waldo at 29.

Maine is in the middle of a month-long “stay-at-home” order issued by Gov. Janet Mills on March 31, requiring all residents statewide to limit travel except for “essential” activities. Those include grocery shopping, picking up pharmaceuticals, caring for a child or another person, outdoor exercise, necessary home maintenance, caring for a pet or livestock or commuting to an essential job.

Hundreds of thousands of Mainers lost power on Friday or over the weekend following an early-spring snowstorm that caused extensive tree damage. While utilities had restored power to the vast majority of customers by Monday morning, meteorologists and state officials were warning of potential additional outages due to a severe rain storm that could bring wind gusts exceeding 60 mph in some areas Monday and Monday night.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: