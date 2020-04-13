Portland police said a man who assaulted his girlfriend and jumped into the frigid waters of Back Cove and drowned on Sunday was having a mental health crisis.

Police said Eric Cohen, 25, had a history of mental health problems and became seriously distressed as he and his girlfriend walked down Marginal Way near the Miss Portland Diner about 1 p.m.

SUICIDE AND MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES: Maine Crisis Hotline: 1 (888) 568-1112 Maine’s warm-line for non-crisis calls: 1 (866) 771-9276 Other state resources in Maine: 211 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 Additional resources are available online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Maine is here.

Police say that Cohen unexpectedly stripped off his clothes and, as his girlfriend began to pick up articles of his clothing and attempted to calm him down, Cohen beat her unconscious. Cohen only stopped after the intervention of a bystander, who was also assaulted.

After the assault was interrupted, Cohen fled behind the diner and across I-295. He then jumped into Back Cove. Firefighters pulled him from the water 24 minutes later and transported him to Maine Medical Center. He was unresponsive and could not be revived, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy to determine the precise cause and manner of death was scheduled for Monday.

Police said that Cohen’s girlfriend was released from the hospital with minor injuries, and credited the good Samaritan’s actions for saving her from further injury.

Reached Monday afternoon, the man who intervened in the assault said he did what anyone would do, despite suffering some injuries himself. But he said he did not want to be identified in the newspaper:

“I’m not very well liked, and I prefer to keep it that way,” he said.

