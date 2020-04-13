In these trying times and political turmoil, the April 9 issue of TIME magazine is a gift to the moment. It is filled with positive, creative, sometimes old-fashioned, hardworking examples of ways to get our society back to a place of collective caring for and helping one another, worldwide — ways to address the rancor and divisions that abound and begin to work together for the common good.

I am in hopes that this magazine might help start a revolution of thinking and acting for truth, collaboration and purpose. I urge all Mainers to read this issue and share it with friends and all people you know in government.

John “Bob” Eliott

Bethel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous