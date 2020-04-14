LEWISTON – A local singer-songwriter will host and livestream an eight-hour concert on his Facebook and YouTube channels Thursday to raise money to buy face shields for Central Maine Medical Center.

Chris Robley, who moved from Portland, Oregon, to Lewiston eight years ago with his wife, said his brother-in-law works at Central Maine Medical Center’s Emergency Department. His well-being has been at the top of his family’s mind throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Robley said.

“It’s been weighing heavy on us,” Robley said. “We asked him if masks or face shields would help, and he told us that anything would help.”

Robley will livestream his eight hour concert on his Facebook page, YouTube channel and his Twitter account from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. He will play original songs, covers and take requests.

“If people want to request a song, I’ll try and take a stab at whatever they throw at me,” Robley said. “I just ask they submit their request by Wednesday night so I can cram a little bit.”

Robley started his music career in Portland, Oregon, more than a decade ago, where he played in an indie rock band, but after he and his wife moved to Lewiston and had a child, he stopped playing in a band setting and tried his hand at solo performances.

“Since I became a parent, I’ve been more of a solo Americana singer-songwriter,” Robley said. “It’s a lot easier to schedule band practice when it’s just me and my guitar.”

Robley also works as the senior content marketing manager at CD Baby, the largest online distributor of independent music in the world.

“That’s my day job, but I still continue to write and record music,” Robley said. “I try and play live every three months or so.”

About a year ago, Robley said he started to miss touring but knew it would be difficult to do “now that I’m a dad.”

“I started a livestream in 2010, and twice a week, I would perform songs on video, both originals and covers,” he said.

As the coronavirus became more widespread and after the statewide stay-at-home order was issue, he began looking for ways to purchase and donate personal protective equipment to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

“I started doing research and found that my company, CD Baby, was also affiliated with a company called Disc Makers, which makes vinyl records and CDs and band T-shirts for independent musicians,” Robley said. “They retooled their factory process to make face shields for hospital workers.”

That’s when Robley decided to host a livestream concert while listeners provide tips via Paypal or Venmo.

Robley said Disc Makers agreed to donate 50 face shields on top of anything Robley purchases.

Robley said he’ll try to keep things fresh for eight hours by switching instruments.

“I do two kinds of gigs: a shorter hour or hour and a half gig, or the four hours of covers at a place like Pedro O’Hara or Sonder and Dram,” he said. “I’ve never done anything like this.”

For more information on the livestream, visit Robley’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChrisRobleyMusic/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: