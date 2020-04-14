READFIELD – On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Glenn Arthur Chadbourne, Sr. passed away at the age of 80 in Readfield.Glenn was born on July 15, 1939 in Bartlett, NH to James and Hester (Bonney) Chadbourne. He graduated from West Point in 1962 and served as Captain (Armor) in the Vietnam War. After his service, he attended Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, graduating in 1970 with an MBA. Glenn had a successful career in the manufactured housing industry, working for Boise Cascade, Trus Joist, Oxford Homes and Stratford Homes. Glenn was an intelligent, wry, and humble man who loved the outdoors. He taught his three children how to ski at young ages and they have many fond memories of skiing with him in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Maine. He particularly enjoyed skiing with his daughter, Ann, who matched his skill at the sport at an early age. They shared fond memories of skiing at Sugarloaf, Sun Valley and Grand Targhee. Glenn also enjoyed fishing, canoeing, and camping, especially with his son, Glenn, Jr. They shared fond memories of fishing on the Stillwater River in Montana and other beautiful spots across Montana and Idaho.Glenn was also proud of his family’s long history in Maine. His great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather, William Chadbourne, arrived in Maine in 1634 on a ship named the Pied Cow. He enjoyed traveling with his daughter, Becky, around the state of Maine visiting historical family sites, including the Chadbourne homestead in South Berwick, numerous cemeteries, his sister’s old potato farm in Island Falls, and family sites in Sumner and East Sumner. This appreciation of the history of the family was fostered by Glenn’s brother, James, who ensured all children in the family participated in a trek to “The Hole in the Ground,” in Sumner, which is what remains of the cellar of the farmhouse where their grandfather was born in 1888.One of the best things that happened to Glenn was meeting, Jackie. They were true partners in life and experienced many adventures together, including significant travel throughout the United States, as well as travel to England, Scotland, and Eastern Europe. They also made beautiful pies together. Jackie made the crust and Glenn made the filling. Glenn could have been a professional pie critic and always had feedback on the flakiness of the crust or the runniness of the filling. However, no pie went uneaten. Glenn’s favorite pie was his mother’s rhubarb, followed by any berry picked at a farm in or near Readfield. He also appreciated a fresh apple pie with a hunk of sharp, white cheddar cheese. Glenn’s children and grandchildren always looked forward to their dad & Jackie’s pie when they came to visit. At this point in the obituary, Glenn is definitely ready for his family to stop. But, we refuse. There is so much more to say. Glenn was a member of the Red Sox Nation and was proud to be distantly related to royalty – a Chadbourne who played for the Boston Americans the year before they changed their name to the Red Sox. He liked strawberry ice cream and marshmallow shakes and was always on the hunt for the best breakfast potatoes. He loved to hate playing golf. Or, hated to love it. It was difficult to tell. His favorite song was Heart of Gold by Neil Young. But, most importantly, he was deeply loved by his friends and family.Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, James, and his sister, Alma. He is survived by his friend and partner, Jacqueline Drouin, and her son and his friend, Michael Berube; his three children, with whom he had a special bond, Glenn, Jr., Rebecca, and Ann; his grandchildren, who adored him, Katherine, Meaghan, Carolyn, and Luke; his best friend, Pat McInerney; his girlfriends, Cindy McInerney, Jemelie Bessette and Stephanie Ruhle; and his dear friends, Shirley Drouin and Nancy Harris. No funeral service is planned.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.Donations in Glenn’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation will be greatly appreciated by his family

