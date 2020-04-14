RANDOPLH – Donald M. McKay, 91, of Randolph died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn. He was born April 17, 1928 in Farmingdale, the son of Leonard and Virginia Cox McKay.He attended Gardiner schools and married his loving wife Christine M. Malaney in November of 1945.He worked at Commonwealth Shoe as a stitcher, and in Freeport as a Master Machiner. He later worked at Sebago-Moc in Westbrook as a stitching foreman. He belonged to the Gardiner Fire Department for 12 years, 2 years as captain and driver. He was owner and operator of McKay’s Small Engine Repair in Randolph for many years. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus since 1953, and was 3rd and 4th Degree.He was predeceased by his wife Christine who died in 2013, brothers Jay, Gerald, Gerard, Roy, Carrol, Richard and Clarence; and an infant daughter, Katrina.He is survived by his sons Michael of Sanford, Robert and his companion Gail of Chelsea, Mark and his wife Susan of North Carolina, and Jay and his wife Rhonda of North Carolina, daughters Jacqueline Butler and her husband Gerald of Blue Hill, and Jill Brann and her husband Timothy of W. Gardiner; sister Geraldine Chadbourne; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Don’s hospice nurse, Theresa.Due to the pandemic, visiting hours and a Mass of Christian Burial followed by Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gardiner will be held at a later date to be announced.Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

