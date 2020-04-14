VASSALBORO – Eleanor S. (Shorey) Getchell, 87, passed away April 10, 2020 at Lakewood Center in Waterville. She was born March 31, 1933 in Waterville, the daughter of Chauncey and Edith (Gilbert) Shorey. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank A. Getchell.She graduated from Winslow High School. Eleanor worked along-side Frank operating Getchell’s Apple Orchard and Getchell’s Oil Company. She was also a school bus driver and worked at Natanis Golf Course. Eleanor was an avid and proud member of the Vassalboro Public Library, devoting many years as a volunteer. In her younger years she enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking, and spending time at Quimby Pond in Rangeley. Throughout her life, Eleanor enjoyed birding, reading, gardening, the ocean, family time and was an avid Red Sox fan!Eleanor is survived by two sons, Frank A. Getchell Jr. and wife Judy of Vassalboro, John Getchell of Vasslaboro; grandson, Sean Getchell of Vassalboro; granddaughter, Shannon Boyle of Glenburn; two brothers, Edward Shorey of Brunswick, Ernest Shorey and wife Bev of Portland, sister, Ethel Murphy of Portland; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews.A special thank you to the staff at Lakewood Nursing Home. Eleanor was a very special lady that impacted everybody and anybody she encountered. Her kind and gentle spirit will always be with us.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Eleanor’s memory to:Vassalboro Public Library930 Bog Rd.Vassalboro ME 04989

