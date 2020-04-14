AUGUSTA – Howard Stiles Annis, Jr. of Augusta, passed peacefully to be with the Lord, with family by his side on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Togus Springs Hospice facility. Howard was born on Dec. 10, 1936, the son of Howard and Gladys Annis from Brockton, Mass. He moved to Manchester, Maine when he was 8 and attended Manchester Elementary School. Howard graduated from Cony High School in 1954. After serving in Japan during the Korean War, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine-Orono in 1962, with a Bachelors in Accounting.God allowed Tammy into his life in 1990 and she became just that, his wife and his life.Howard worked for the W.T. Grant Co., R.N. Sylvester Co. and for the State of Maine. He later operated a small bookkeeping service and prepared income taxes.Howard’s love for sports allowed him to officiate many football, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games over a thirty year period. He officiated over 3,000 games and always worked to the best of his ability. Softball was his love and continued to play (in a two team league) into his 70’s.Many can remember Howard on sidelines cheering on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in various sports, he was their biggest fan. He could tell you about any professional sports player and the history of their lives. Howard loved his New England Sports, both the Patriots and the Red Sox. Howard’s son Stevie passed in 1972. By the grace of God and his promise, he will go and join Stevie in the “Promise Land”.Howard leaves his loving wife of 30 years Tammy (darlyn), sister Ethel Annis; children William Annis and wife Wendy of Pensacola Fla., Terri Bradbury of Virginia, James Stiles and wife Jennifer of Augusta, Mindy Mathieu and husband Mike of Augusta, Natasha Jensen and husband Jason of Topsham.; grandchildren Matthew Carter, Stephanie Bradbury Collier, Amber Kronillis, Ryan Bradbury, Danielle Simons, Tyler Bradbury, Ashley Annis-Singh, Isaiah Clements, Aaliyah Mills, Cooper Loiko, Brody Loiko, Jenna Jensen, Jaelyn Jensen, Josie Jensen, Jaclyn Jensen, Emilia Stiles; and many great grandchildren. In Howard’s words “Do not be sad as I leave to a better place, but I did enjoy my life on earth. Have a party and sing “He Lives”, and “Because He Lives”, then dance to some old time Rock and Roll. Keep the faith (Hebrews 11:1) and I will see you in Paradise. I love you Tammy Annis”. We would all like to thank all the wonderful and caring staff at Togus Springs hospice facility. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com

