DRESDEN – Priscilla Jean Allen, 84, died on April 1, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born on January 14, 1936 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of George and Sarah Allen.Priscilla worked as a teacher and speech therapist for the Augusta School Department for many years.Priscilla enjoyed collecting teddy bears, wildlife painting, and wildlife sculptures.She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother George C. Allen Jr. Priscilla is survived by her nephew George C. Allen III and wife Pauline; great nephew George C. Allen the IV and wife Cathy; and great-great nephew George C. Allen V.Funeral service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

