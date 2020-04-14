AUGUSTA – Richard A. Madore, 83, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bedside Manor in Oakland, following a long illness. He was born in Augusta on July 19, 1936, the son of the late Leonard and Adrienne (Valliere) Madore.Mr. Madore was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He also served in the Knights of Columbus and as a Scout Master at St Mary ‘s. He was an avid hunter and loved his camp on Webber Pond where enjoyed participating in various recreational sports with his family.He had been employed for 42 years with the Maine Army National Guard in Augusta, retiring as a CW4.Mr. Madore is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan E. (Haskell) Madore of Augusta; two sons, Richard L. Madore and his wife Pamela of Washington, Maine and Jeffrey S. Madore and his wife Monica of St. Michael, Minn., two daughters, Susan J. Lasselle and her husband Cary of Augusta and Pamela A. Tower and her husband Stacey of North Whitefield, Maine; along with 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Special thanks to the staff of Bedside Manor and MaineGeneral Hospice for the wonderful care they gave.There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Friday, June 19 at 11 a/m., Augusta. Burial will be in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s AssociationMaine Chapter383 US Route One, Suite 2CScarborough, ME, 04074

