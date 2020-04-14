HARMONY – Richard Alva Watson, 93, died April 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 16, 1927 in Cambridge, the 4th son of Roy and Georgia (Thurston) Watson. He was an honor roll graduate of Harmony High School. Corporal Richard Watson served in the U.S. Army during World War II, was a graduate of the NCO School, and was honorably discharged in 1947. He married his high school sweetheart, Lenora Irene Chadbourne, on Nov. 23rd of that same year.He was employed at Snowflake Canning Company in Corinna, Sandler Shoemakers of Harmony, Dexter Shoe Company in Dexter, and Knowles and Dressel Furniture Company in Skowhegan. Richard “retired” into self employment as an appliance repairman at his home. He is survived by three children, Carol Watson of Skowhegan, Clay and wife Judy, Eric and wife Stacey, all of Harmony; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Harper and Kobe; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Chadbourne of Cambridge, and Hazel Chadbourne of Presque Isle; many nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife in 2015, Richard was predeceased by four brothers, Daniel “Carl”, Kenneth, Hugh and Bernard.A graveside committal service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. The family wishes to thank the Maine General Hospice, especially Sandra, Hannah, Casie and Nancy for their wonderful care. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his memory to:Patriach’s Club177 Chadbourne Rd.Harmony, ME 04942

