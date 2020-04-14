OAKLAND – Robert S. Wade passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2020 at his home. Rob was born on Oct. 8, 1994 in Augusta. He was the son of Thomas and Donna Wade.Rob had many passions in life. He enjoyed spending time at camp, working on his car, attending car meets, spending time with his friends, cooking, and gardening. He was a hard worker and loved his job at NRF Distributors as well as his co-workers. He had a heart of gold, and never would hesitate to help a person out.He was predeceased by two grandfathers, Peter L. Wade Sr. and James E. Higgins.Robert is survived by his parents; as well a brother and sisters, Matthew Miete and significant other Jen, Shauna Brackett and significant other Brett, Mindy Carter and husband Luke, and Destiny Wade and significant other Jon. Also grandmothers Sheila Hysom and Nancy Wade; many aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by Plummers Funeral Home and Simple Cremation Windsor.

