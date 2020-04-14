MADISON – Roland B. Davis, 87, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 27, 1932 in Skowhegan, the son of Leslie and Edna (Adams) Davis.He graduated from Madison Area Memorial High School in 1951. While in high school he played football. After high school he joined the Air Force, serving from 1952-1954. On Nov. 25, 1956 he married Melvina “Inky” (Labun).He worked in construction, as a carpenter and as a mechanic. He retired from the Anson-Madison Sanitary District.Dad enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling when he was younger. After retiring he kept busy doing woodworking projects, making benches, dressers, and chests for his children and grandchildren. He would sign his completed projects “RBDavis” with the familiar carpenter’s pencil he always kept in his shirt pocket. Those items will be treasured keepsakes for all of us to remember Dad. Dad was a meticulous carpenter. If a project was off by even an 1/8 of inch, he would redo it. All his tools were organized in his garage. If you asked to borrow something, he knew right where it was. And he remembered if you didn’t return it! Dad was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite saying was “How about those Cowboys?”Roland is survived by his wife of 63 years; his children, Maureen Doyon and husband Yvon of Sidney, Donna Davis of Madison, Dayson Davis and wife Robin of Madison; granddaughters Danielle Doyon and companion Josh Ellis of Vassalboro, Delancy Davis and Ravin Davis of Madison, grandson Brett Doyon and wife Ashley of Brunswick; great-grandson Landon Doyon of Brunswick; his cat “Lucy Lui”; and several nephews and nieces.He was predeceased by his parents; daughter Darlene; sisters, Earleen Lancaster, Betty Lemieux and Karleen Collins. Graveside services will be held at a later date this summer at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison.Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan ME 0496. lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Roland’s memory to:Activity FundMaplecrest RehabilitationCenter174 Main St.Madison ME

