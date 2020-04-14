MADISON – Russell Frank Waring, 81, of Madison died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in his home.He was born July 7, 1938 in South Peabody, Massa., son of Russell “Frank” and Eleanor Waring, and attended Peabody schools. He helped run the family business, Peabody Boat and Supply, while he served in the Marine reserves. Russell “Rusty” bought fixer upper houses and would work his carpentry skills to transform them into beautiful homes before “flipping” them and moving to the next project.Russell moved his family, including the “in-laws”, to Maine in the early 70’s to start a working dairy farm in Madison. Along with being a farmer, he continued to use his mechanical, carpentry and bartering skills to build a life for his family. He enjoyed building just about anything he could dream up, fixing up any vehicle or piece of farm equipment he could find and attended any auction he could find to score a deal. Russell is survived by his mother, Eleanor Waring of Groveland, Mass.; wife of 58 years, Greta; four children, Katherine Quimby of Skowhegan and husband George, Russell Waring IV of Topsfield, Mass., Lisa Gottardi of Waterville, and Lori Schmitz and husband Randy of Waterville; sisters, Constance Bowes of Charleston, W.V. and Janice DeWolfe of Groveland, Mass.; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Casey, Ashley, Dillion, Janessa, Jacoby, Kelly and Kyle; several grandchildren; a niece, Darlene, and a nephew, Jeffrey.He was predeceased by his father, Frank; his two brothera-in-law, Donald J. Bowes and Clyde DeWolfe.There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be planned for sometime this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service in Skowhegan.Contributions in Russell’s name may be sent to:National Alzheimer’s Association225 N. Michigan Ave.FL 17Chicago, IL 60601 orat www.alz.org

