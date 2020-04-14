WINTHROP – In Loving Memory – Sandra J. “Nanna” (Blaisdell) Pierce passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home in Winthrop. Sandra was born Feb. 7, 1953 in Augusta to Richard (Dick) and Janet (Martin) Blaisdell. She attended local schools and was a member of the Cony class of ’71. She was a ministry practicum student and it was God’s calling that led her to be a youth ministry teacher.Sandra went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Ronald Pierce. Ron’s military career took him, her, their two children Randy and Regan, and five dogs to New York, Texas, and North Dakota. She was strong, courageous, organized, pragmatic and proud; all the traits that made her “well suited for life as a military wife”.After Ron retired from the Air-Force, they made their home in Emerado, ND where Sandra continued to work as a civil service employee. It was her retirement and her love of the ocean that brought them back home to Maine.Sandra was a remarkable cook and an avid reader. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and baking for those who came to visit. For many years leading up to her passing, she collected a large library of cookbooks and novels. In her spare- time you could find her in her garden, visiting family, making day trips to the ocean, or watching the DIY channel. She never stopped! There was always a project on the horizon.Sandra is predeceased by her daughter Regan and father Dick.She is survived by her devoted husband Ron of 49 years and one month; and was the loving mother of son Randy, Grand Forks, ND; adored grandmother to Jordon Pierce of Winthrop; and beloved daughter of Janet and stepfather Harland Hatch of Bremen; sister to Brian Belknap of South Durham, Karen Gifford of Bremen, Sue Baker of Monmouth and Tara Roselli of Boston. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.Services and burial will take place this summer at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive in Augusta with a date to be determined by family.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy the family asks memorialcontributions in Sandra’s name be sent to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitalor the ASPCA

