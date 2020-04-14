FREEPORT — Wolfe’s Neck Center has created a new page on its website for resources, activities, and tutorials to keep you up to date on farm happenings and ways of participating along the way, when possible, according to a news release from the center.

Here’s a look, but check back often as the center will continue to fill it with more content for nature-and farm-based learning from home.

Educational activities: Keep busy with these resources for outside or at home such as Make An Egg Shell Chia Pet; Farmyard Storytime: Lulu The Big Little Chick video; Foraging for Wild Edibles; Starting Seeds with Row Cover video; Farmyard Storytime: The Greedy Goat video; Farmyard Storytime: Click, Clack Moo video; How We Milk Our Dairy Herd video; Spotted! Coast Activity; Stopped: Forest; and Make Your Own Pine Syrup.

Virtual Workshops: The center is continuing its monthly workshops, but going virtual for the time being; sign up in advance to reserve a spot, and the center will email the details and a private Zoom link.

• Virtual Herb Workshop: Immune Boosting Elixirs, 5 p.m. Friday, April 17. The cost is $12 and is recommended for adults or older children.

• Plant a Tree – Live Stream, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22; free.

• Virtual Herb Workshop: Starting a Home Herb Garden, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Cost is $12 and is recommended for adults or older children.

Farmyard Storytime on Facebook — while the barns remain closed, the center will bring the animals to you virtually. Join us on Facebook at 10 a.m. every Thursday for a farm-themed story with one of its educators and visit with the animals in the barn.

With the emergence and escalation of COVID-19, the center’s top priority is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of its visitors and staff. Please note, barns are closed to visitors and all farm programs are cancelled until further notice. Read the center’s full statement at wolfesneck.org/community.

For more information, call 865-4469, email [email protected] or visit wolfesneck.org.

