Baxter State Park will close to camping and automobile traffic until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Baxter State Park Director Eben Sypitkowski wrote in a letter posted on the park’s website. The park has a target date of July 1 to reopen, he said.

The 200,000-acre wilderness park will close other than for walk-in hiking below treeline, Sypitkowski said, in keeping with the recommendations of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Maine CDC, the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency and the Park medical director, “as well as complying with emergency medical protocol issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.”

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy asked hikers to stay off the trail on March 24, and on April 2 officially closed the 2,200-mile long-distance trail that concludes at its northern terminus in Baxter State Park on Katahdin.

Baxter State Park Park will remain open for walk-in day use below treeline – but all Katahdin and Traveler trails are closed at trailheads, and all travel above treeline is prohibited. The Togue Pond and Matagamon Gates will remain closed to automobile access until further notice. Camping reservations will be canceled and campers with reservations will be contacted and refunded.

“The health and safety of our visitors, staff and community is our utmost concern to Baxter State Park,” Sypitkowski wrote in the letter posted on Tuesday. “For those local community members who intend to visit the Park, we urge you to follow current CDC guidelines including physical distancing practices.”

For questions, call the reservation desk at 723-5140.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: