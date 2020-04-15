Cuddledown, a down bedding manufacturer and retailer based in Yarmouth, has shifted some of its focus to manufacturing cotton masks for donation to Maine health care organizations.

Cuddledown said in a statement Wednesday that it hopes the masks, made from cotton bedding fabrics, will help alleviate some of the stress caused by a lack of medical supplies.

“With the safety challenges facing our health care workers during this epidemic, we are thrilled that we have the ability to make masks and can assist them in their time of need,” said Cuddledown President Norma Wilkins-Gross.

Cuddledown already has sent masks to Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, Chebeague Fire & Rescue, Maine Veteran’s Home, Beth Israel Hospital in Boston and local grocery stores, the company said.

Along with mask production, Cuddledown has donated fabric to the Yarmouth Sewing Warriors, a league of sewers from Yarmouth producing cloth face masks.

It also has partnered with Good Housekeeping Magazine and donated sheeting to New York-based designer The House of Perna to use as material to sew protective masks for medical workers across the country.

Cuddledown encouraged Maine organizations in need of masks, or fabric to produce masks, to contact [email protected]

