The East Madison Historical Association recently installed a Blessings Box at the EMHA building at 1108 East Madison Road. This box was donated by Lynn Denis Rooney in honor of her parents, Katie and Lew Ouilette, according to a news release from Sue Lahti, od rhw EMHA publication committee.

The box has a variety of dry goods and nonperishable food items to share with anyone in need. It will be replenished regularly and is available 24/7. The association asks that you take what you need, leave what you can and feel blessed.

Soon at this same site, the association will install a little lending library. The same practices will apply. Take a book as you need; leave a book as you can. We hope to have books of interest for all ages.

For more information, contact Lahti at 474-5961 or [email protected].

