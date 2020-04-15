JAY — A major explosion was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Androscoggin Mill.
Rick Pratt of Richard Currier Trucking shot a video while waiting a line of trucks, and was pelted with debris from the explosion.
Rebecca Burhoe said she was driving on Route 140 and saw the explosion.
“I heard a muffled bang and could see the mill across the river, and I looked over,” and saw an explosion in the main portion of the mill, she said. “It’s just in the middle of the mill.”
The cloud of smoke was so dense she couldn’t see the stacks. “I couldn’t see anything.”
Debris was flying across the river from the mill, she said, landing on Route 140. Other witnesses reported debris landing in the Hannaford parking lot.
“I can’t even tell you the amount of first responders, fire departments, it’s crazy.”
This story will be updated.
