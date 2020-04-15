Fire up the wood stove!
How comforting it is to back up to our wood stove to feel its warmth while we are confined by the coronavirus! The sun may be occluded by the gloomy April skies but the stove’s flames radiate a heat that helps heal our anxieties.
Burning wood gives us control of our living space, provides some exercise, may be environmentally beneficial, and provides for local jobs if you purchase the fuel.
What’s not to like?
Richard “Woody” Tarbuck
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Happy Hour: BANFF Mountain Film Festival set for April 17
-
Editorials
Our View: Months in, lack of COVID-19 testing still holding us back
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 15, narrated by Michael Bourque
-
Things to Do
Lauren Crosby to perform April 22
-
Business
Coronavirus begins to hit Maine workers compensation system
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.