Fire up the wood stove!

How comforting it is to back up to our wood stove to feel its warmth while we are confined by the coronavirus!  The sun may be occluded by the gloomy April skies but the stove’s flames radiate a heat that helps heal our anxieties.

Burning wood gives us control of our living space, provides some exercise, may be environmentally beneficial, and provides for local jobs if you purchase the fuel.

What’s not to like?

 

Richard “Woody” Tarbuck

Readfield

