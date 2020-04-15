A Hallowell man was charged last week after a rash of vandalism in near Belgrade and Oakland left utility poles, fences and mailboxes damaged.

Randy E. Tremaine, 47, of Hallowell, was issued a summons for aggravated criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

A Wednesday press release from Lt. Chris Read said at just after midnight on April 9, a deputy was “approached by a motorist advising that they had observed some mailboxes smashed towards Belgrade.”

Deputies later found an estimated 26 victims between the “Belgrade and Oakland area.”

“At this point in the investigation, there is believed to be over $4,000.00 in total damage done to mailboxes, utility poles and fences,” Read wrote.

Tremaine was located later on April 9. He is expected to appear in court on July 27.

