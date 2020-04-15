Lauren Crosby will perform online at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at portlandhouseofmusic.com.

The solo acoustic show is part of Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with P-Home series. Crosby is a folk/blues singer, and her most recent album is last year’s “I Said Take Me To The Water.”

The show will be streamed from her midcoast home in New Harbor.

