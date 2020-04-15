Lauren Crosby will perform online at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at portlandhouseofmusic.com.
The solo acoustic show is part of Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with P-Home series. Crosby is a folk/blues singer, and her most recent album is last year’s “I Said Take Me To The Water.”
The show will be streamed from her midcoast home in New Harbor.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
Happy Hour: BANFF Mountain Film Festival set for April 17
-
Editorials
Our View: Months in, lack of COVID-19 testing still holding us back
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 15, narrated by Michael Bourque
-
Things to Do
Lauren Crosby to perform April 22
-
Business
Coronavirus begins to hit Maine workers compensation system