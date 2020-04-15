The Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program offers nine Lesson Resources for students and educators. These lessons are geared to American Colonial and early 19th century history.

The topics, which offer an interdisciplinary approach to sharing history, cover the subject areas of Art, English, Math, and Social Studies, according to a news release from the association.

Background information and work sheets that make up each lesson can be adapted for grades three and up. The PDF files are free upon request from Louise Miller, education director via lincolncountyhistory.org. To access the details for each Lesson Resource, click on Learn, then Youth, and pick Education Outreach. From the selection on the Education Outreach page, clicking on Lesson Resources will bring up the page giving details for each resource. The Lesson Resources will be sent via email.

To request the Lesson Resources of interest, use the email address given at the top of the Lesson Resource page.

The association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. The Education Outreach Program was begun in 2014 to share with students and educators of public, private, and home schools, programs and presentations that share Lincoln County history.

For more information about the association, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

photo caption: Lincoln County Historical Association adapts its education programming to benefit students during the Covid 19 stay-at-home order.

