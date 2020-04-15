AUGUSTA – Adam R. Roberts, 33, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in Brunswick on April 9, 1987, the son of Raymond and Lynn (Gowell) Roberts.Adam always had a smile for everyone. He loved people and gave them a reason to smile back. He enjoyed his Bible, going to church, building puzzles, and taking shopping trips to Wal-Mart. He was a member of the Church Hill Baptist Church, in Augusta, for 20 years. He loved his church and church family. His favorite holiday which he loved was Christmas.He is survived by his mother, Lynn A. Roberts of Augusta and father, Raymond A. Roberts of Harmony; an aunt, Eileen Dunn and husband Donald, two uncles, Kevin Gowell and wife Libby, Mike Gowell and Sherry; and many other uncles, aunts, and cousins that he loved to see and spend time with. Also, all of his church family at the Church Hill Baptist Church.A private family graveside service will be in the Litchfield Plains Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

