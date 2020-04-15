UNION – Anne M. Arnold, 73, of Winslow, passed away on April 13, 2020.She was born in Waterville on May 3, 1946, the daughter of late Paul & Fernande (Fortin) Loubier of Winslow. She grew up with one loving brother, Raymond Loubier in Winslow and graduated from Winslow High 64′ as well as KVVTI with a medical Transcription Degree. Anne was married to Clyde B. Arnold Jr. for 11 years, she ran the American Motor Inn, before she was Manager of Pizza Hut and retired from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.Anne will be deeply missed by her son, Clyde B. Arnold III and by her granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Arnold both of Coconut Creek, Fla. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Loubier; as well her nieces, Andrea Loubier of Dallas Texas and Stephanie Weiss of Winslow, Maine.A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with a private burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street Waterville. An Online guestbook may be signed at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.comArrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine 207-872-7676

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous