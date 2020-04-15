MADISON – Charles B. Lamphere, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Madison.He was born August 21, 1929 in New London, Conn., the son of Charles E. Lamphere and Dorothy (Bindloss) Lamphere. Charles graduated from Norwich Free Academy with the class of 1947; he was a member of the Future Farmers of America and spent four years studying with the FFA.On Sept. 3, 1955 he married his wife Helen A. (Noel) Lamphere at St. Patrick’s Church in Mystic, Conn. When they were first married, they owned and operated a dairy farm in Ledgard, Conn. Charles and Helen owned several businesses throughout the years, including the sale of RVs and propane gas in Rhode Island, RV sales in Maine and for 13 years they owned and operated Eaton Mountain Ski Area.He was very well liked by everyone and while in business had many repeat customers. He prided himself that he never had to advertise, his customers did that for him. Especially in his final business, Funstuff Auto, where he sold used vehicles.While living in Rhode Island, he was a member of the Ashaway Sportsman’s Club and the Rotary Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved his old cars, and belonged to an Antique Car Club in Maine and Arizona, which is where he and Helen spent their winters for the last 20 years.He was predeceased by his son, Mark C. Lamphere; his parents; and three sisters, Helen Bell, Mary Gley, and Phoebe Palazzi.He is survived by his wife Helen of 64 years, a sister, Dorothy Macpherson and husband Doug; his children, Laurie Colvin and husband Harry Levenstein of Simsbury, Conn., Paul Lamphere of Waterville, Vt., Charlene Lamphere of Embden, David Lamphere of Skowhegan, and Joel Lamphere and wife Tammy of Mercer; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at- www.smartandedwardfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous