NEW PORTLAND – Claude “Sonny” V. Lancaster, 78, of New Portland, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 in Farmington surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 9, 1941 in Athens, Maine, the son of Victor Lancaster and Phyllis (Nickolson) Lancaster. Sonny graduated from Athens Academy in Athens in the class of 1959, he then went on to attend Technical school while in the Air Force. During his time in the US Air Force one of his eight years, he spent in Vietnam, working as an electrician on airplane engines.In 1975, Sonny married Arlene Drager on Oct. 3, in Carabassett Valley.He worked for T.D.S. installing telephones in Franklin and Somerset Counties for 15 years.He was a member of the VFW in Augusta, past member of the Lexington Highlands and the Snow Wanderers of New Portland and past member of the Bingham ATV Club. Sonny enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles, woodworking, tinkering on engines, loved reading and doing search word puzzles. He was practical joker and enjoyed doing genealogy.He is survived by his wife Arlene of 44 years of New Portland; his four sons, Claude “Buddy” Lancaster, William Lancaster, Scott Lancaster and Christopher Lancaster; several grandchildren; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; grandparents, George and Izna Buzzel and Grandpa Lancaster and Grammy Martha Lancaster. A service will be held at a later date at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, if you would like to leave the family notes of condolences you may do so at our website – www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous