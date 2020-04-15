JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Roger Bilodeau passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. from complications resulting from a 2-year battle with cancer. Dan was born in Augusta, Maine on Easter Sunday April 6, 1958, he was the son of the late Roger and Shirley (Godbout) Bilodeau.Dan graduated from Cony High School class of 1976. He earned degrees from the University of Maine at Orono in Zoology and Geology.During his career in Maine he worked for the Towns of Winthrop and Monmouth and for Smart Eye Care. In Florida he worked as a surveyor for Ghiotto and Associates.Even though Dan lived in Jacksonville, he was a true Mainer. He grew up on “Sand Hill” and was an alter boy at St. Augustine Church. He climbed all of Maine’s highest peaks, Mt.Washington and ice climbed Tuckerman Ravine in New Hampshire. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, both of which were passed on to him by his Dad. Dan spent his summers on Cobbossee Lake enjoying many adventures and Saturday night pit fires with his friends; he never lost his love for “the Lake”.Dan loved his family most of all; his wife Terri was the love of his life, and his twins were a source of great pride. Jenna recently graduated from medical school, and in May is marrying a wonderful young man, Jason Gandre, and they are both starting their residencies in June. Shawn is a mechanical engineer and Army reservist; and recently purchased his first home.In recent years Dan fought to recover from a fall that left him with many physical challenges. He met those challenges with great strength and fortitude, never giving up. In the end he still had the spirit but his body was no longer able to fight the fight.Dan was predeceased by his parents. Dan is survived by his wife Terri Pomerleau-Bilodeau; and his children, Jenna and Shawn Bilodeau, all of Florida; sisters Debbi Farrell and her husband John of Monmouth and Donna Kistenmacher and her husband John of Brunswick; nieces Kristina Nocella and her husband Aymeric, and Michelle Severance; Godmother, Connie Godbout-Ames; Terri’s daughters, June Lavallee-Ponitz, her husband Nate and their sons Walter and Preston of Oakland, and Angie Lavallee-Dooley, her husband Patrick and their son Grayson of Sidney; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friend Gary Bonsant.Celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date.To leave messages of condolences, please visit https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/obituary/daniel-bilodeau In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dan’s memory to:Brooks Rehabilitation Aphasia Center at www.brooksrehab.org/donateFor more information please email [email protected] or call 904-345-7073

