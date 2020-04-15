RANDOLPH – George A. Henry, 93, of Randolph, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home on Cony Road in Augusta. George was born on May 14, 1927 in Gardiner, son of George T. Henry and Viola (Clark) Henry.George was a graduate of Gardiner schools, SMVTI and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked for over 40 years for Statler Tissue FKA Hudson Pulp and Paper in Augusta and retired as Assistant Superintendent of paper production. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Gardiner and was married there to Jacqueline Ann (Tidd) of Randolph over 72 years ago.George was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman and enjoyed family camping and travel. George had a love for music and had a very nice tenor voice and was a member of many local singing groups in his younger years. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; a daughter, Linda Barber of Hamburg, N.Y., and his three sons, Stephen Henry and wife Janice of Summerfield, Fla., Joseph Henry and wife Kimberly of Eureka, Ill., and Terrence Henry and wife Michelle of Old Town; his sister, Marilyn (Henry) Wilson of Dade City, Fla.; along with seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many great-nephews and nieces.As a resident of the Maine VA Home for the past nine months, George spoke fondly of the staff, care and attention he received.A private memorial service will be held with family this summer.

