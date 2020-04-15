AUGUSTA – Joanne Sylvia Hartley died March 31, 2020 due to complications from a long illness. Her loving son was by her side.Joanne was born on June 27, 1933, the daughter of Bernard Glidden Hartley and Gretchen Louise Robbins in Bryants Pond Maine. Joanne grew up in the Lewiston area and attended Lewiston schools. She graduated from Lewiston High School in the class of 1951. She later moved to Augusta where she lived at the time of her death.Joanne’s fondest memories are of the days spent at Camp at Shagg Pond with her mother and her son. Joanne enjoyed traveling, especially to see her sister in California.Joanne is predeased by her parents and her sister Adelia Houghton.Joanne is survived by her son, Garey D Hartley and his wife Georgia from Bowdoin; grandchildren, Melinda Vaughan and her husband Scott, Theodore Temple, Jr. and Vanessa; along with three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in- law Robert Houghton, her brother Brian Hartley; and several nieces and nephews.Joanne was cremated by Mid-Maine Cremation Services-Oak Grove Crematory. Her ashes will be scattered in the summer at Shagg Pond.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous