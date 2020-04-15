PITTSFIELD – Lloyd Edward Porter, 85, died peacefully on April 13, 2020, with his wife by his side, in Hartland.Lloyd was born on July 23, 1934, in Temple, Maine, the son of the late Earsel and Rachel (Staples) Porter. He graduated from Farmington High School and served our country in the United States Army. He was employed by Cianbro for many years and retired from Cormier Equipment. Lloyd’s joy was fishing with his son, Ed, playing cribbage with his son-in-law, Frank, and golfing with his best friend, Bill Small, who he called his brother. Cianbro was his job, but tinkering was his passion; therefore, the nickname MacGyver. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Porter; children, Rachel Bergman and husband Steve of Massachusetts, Heidi Lee of Massachusetts, Edward Porter and wife Marie (Twinkle) of Pittsfield, and Lisa Herzog and husband Frank Cameron of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Jessica, Meghan, Avery Herzog, Kate Herzog, Cameron Porter, and Karissa Spaulding and her husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Cayson, and Lila; and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Mark Porter; and four siblings, Keith, Pauline, Carl, and Patricia.Thanks is not enough to give for the constant loving care that Lloyd received at Sanfield Rehab.A private family committal will be held in the summer at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Prospect.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.If anyone would like to honor him in anyway, donations may be given for:Activities FundSanfield Rehab95 Main St.Hartland, ME 04943

