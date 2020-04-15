WINSLOW – Lorna A. (Hall) Curtis, 86, passed away April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday for her final journey to rejoin with family and friends at Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born June 5, 1933 in Brooks, the daughter of Galen and Thelma (Gibbs) Hall. She was one of 13 children.She was married to the late Mark Curtis and they had three sons, Albert, John and Jeff. Lorna loved baking pies for all her friends and family. She will be deeply missed.Lorna is survived by her three sons, Albert and girlfriend Linda, John and wife Tamara, Jeff and wife Roxanne; seven grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; six sisters, Luella Merrifield of Belmont, Caro Marden of Hampden, Theona Stubs of Monroe, Sharon Gray, Sharleen Carmichael, Corrine Littlefield all of Florida; three brothers, Aubrey Hall of Florida, Gerald Hall of Bucksport, Ronald Hall of Noroboro, Rodrick Hall of Belfast. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Donna Harvey, brother, Erlon Hall; and granddaughter, Rachel Curtis.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Lorna’s memory to:Unity Fire Department AssociationSchool StreetUnity ME 04988

