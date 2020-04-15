It’s Wednesday, I just checked my temperature, 79.2, so this letter is safe to send — free from coronavirus. And, I’ve adhered to the practice of social distancing — even in my single-occupancy unit.

I usually follow rules. Being as I’m the oldest of eight, Mom kept both eyes on my doings. Akin to drill instructors at Parris Island Marine Corps boot camp, where I earned a sharp-shooters badge and finally erased high school bullied memories.

I haven’t always followed rules. There’s the time it cost me my job. See what you think.

New judges were given a list of fines to be imposed around the state, to achieve uniformity. Twenty-five for this; 50 for that, etc. I didn’t follow the list. I increased the shoplifting fine and the six cases per week dropped to no cases for three months. Passing stopped school buses with lights flashing — in a school district — reduced from 34 violations a month to four! The Legislature eventually set my $250 amount as minimum, still the law today. Across the board, a bite out of crime.

Applying the deterrent effect of the law was my sin — in the eyes of lawyers. It was bad news for their wallets.

Sensible rules help diminish social sickness, as with the coronavirus. Government sickness? Folks, look the other way!

John Benoit

Manchester

