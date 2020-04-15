Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee has kicked off a technical assistance grant program. All current Skowhegan business owners and entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in Skowhegan are eligible to apply, according to a news release from the committee.

Mini-grants of $500-$2,000 will be available to fund need-based technical assistance and equipment that can help business owners secure economic opportunities.

Examples of technical assistance might include, but are not limited to:

• Hiring someone to help with business planning;

• hiring a consultant or advisor;

• marketing/logo/brand development;

• website creation;

• attending a course or mentoring opportunity;

• hiring an architect, engineer, or other specialist;

• buying a needed piece of machinery;

• getting legal support; and

• other potential business needs.

All current Skowhegan business owners and entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in Skowhegan are eligible to apply. Submit a funding proposal, financial information for your business, your business plan (if you have one), and contact information by emailing [email protected].

Proposals should specify one area of technical assistance/piece of equipment for which you are requesting funding and provide answers to the following questions: 

• Will grant funds will leverage other funding? If so, how much?

• How will funding grow and/or enhance your business (i.e., add jobs, increase production, boost sales, refine marketing strategy and brand identity, etc.)?

• How will funding enhance Skowhegan?

• What is your project implementation timeline?

Once an application is received, Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee will set a date to review it. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and funding will be awarded until gone.

TA grants are provided by Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee and its local funding partners.

