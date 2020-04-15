Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee has kicked off a technical assistance grant program. All current Skowhegan business owners and entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in Skowhegan are eligible to apply, according to a news release from the committee.
Mini-grants of $500-$2,000 will be available to fund need-based technical assistance and equipment that can help business owners secure economic opportunities.
Examples of technical assistance might include, but are not limited to:
• Hiring someone to help with business planning;
• hiring a consultant or advisor;
• marketing/logo/brand development;
• website creation;
• attending a course or mentoring opportunity;
• hiring an architect, engineer, or other specialist;
• buying a needed piece of machinery;
• getting legal support; and
• other potential business needs.
All current Skowhegan business owners and entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in Skowhegan are eligible to apply. Submit a funding proposal, financial information for your business, your business plan (if you have one), and contact information by emailing [email protected].
Proposals should specify one area of technical assistance/piece of equipment for which you are requesting funding and provide answers to the following questions:
• Will grant funds will leverage other funding? If so, how much?
• How will funding grow and/or enhance your business (i.e., add jobs, increase production, boost sales, refine marketing strategy and brand identity, etc.)?
• How will funding enhance Skowhegan?
• What is your project implementation timeline?
Once an application is received, Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee will set a date to review it. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and funding will be awarded until gone.
TA grants are provided by Main Street Skowhegan’s Business Enhancement Committee and its local funding partners.
