The new coronavirus has infected 2 million people around the world, a grim milestone exposing the difficulty of trying to contain the deadly pathogen.

What began as a mysterious pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan, China, late last year has morphed into a global health crisis that has threatened health systems and economies alike.

It took about four months for the virus to infect 1 million people and only 12 days for that number to double. The total case count today is likely even higher than 2 million, with countries including the U.S. testing only a fraction of their populations.

The virus, which causes the covid-19 disease, can in some cases spread easily and quietly. People can pass it onto others before they even know they’re sick — or without ever developing a cough or fever, the disease’s hallmarks.

Cases in the U.S., now more than 600,000, have dwarfed other nations. Outbreaks in major metropolitan areas like New York City, Seattle and Detroit have killed thousands and shut down American life in many regions.

Fauci, NYC mayor don’t expect baseball to return for months

President Trump may be “tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old,” as he said Tuesday, but New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and coronavirus task force member Anthony S. Fauci don’t see the season starting any time soon.

“I think it’s going to be awhile. I think we all are missing sports. Everyone who is a fan is missing it deeply,” de Blasio told CNN. “But . . . if we move too quickly, if we put 50,000 people in Yankee Stadium and that’s part of why you see a resurgence of the disease, that would be the worst of all worlds. So I think that’s one of the things later in the trajectory. We have to first prove we can contain this disease.”

Trump made his remarks during his Tuesday news conference and named sports executives to a panel that will discuss restarting the economy. Among them are pro sports commissioners Adam Silver, Rob Manfred and Roger Goodell and owners Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones and Mark Cuban.

Competition across sports began to cease March 11, when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Now, at least one sport is considering a June return. The PGA, according to Golf Digest, plans to hold the Charles Schwab Challenge June 11-14 in Fort Worth, probably with no fans present.

The Fourth of July might be a good date for baseball to begin, Fauci told “Good Luck America.”

“People say, ‘Well, you can’t play without spectators.’ Well, I think you’d probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game,” he said.

The key, he said, is testing.

“Keep them very well surveilled. . . . Have them tested, like every week. By a gazillion tests,” Fauci said. “And make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family. And just let them play the season out. I mean, that’s a really artificial way to do it, but when you think about it, it might be better than nothing.”

U.S. retail sales fell by record 8.7% in March

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home.

Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%.

U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders.

Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%.

Read the full story about the latest retail sales figures.

Protesters organizing ‘anti-quarantine’ rallies in Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio

Some of them are planning to crowd the roads. Others will use their car horns. And a few are protesting in person — and safe to say, there is no social distancing involved.

Amid growing uneasiness about stay-at-home orders, conservative groups around the country are organizing in-person or drive-by protests at statehouses to call on their governors to reopen the economy.

At noon on Wednesday, a line of cars organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund are set to crowd roads in Lansing in what they have dubbed “Operation Gridlock.”

Protesters have been instructed to make noise and cause disruption while driving by, the Lansing State Journal reported, in objection to what they say are “erratic, unilateral orders that threaten Michiganders’ economic existence.”

Rosanne Ponkowski, the coalition’s president, said the stay-at-home order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) — whom she called a “radical leftist” — would end up forcing small businesses to close permanently. Whitmer’s directive has been scrutinized for some inconsistencies and was extended earlier this week.

In North Carolina, another group has planned recurring demonstrations to “ReopenNC” by May. On Tuesdays through the end of the month, they plan to honk every 15 minutes for a period four hours near the state’s legislative building.

People “have the right to decide their own comfort level with any and all pathogens and viruses,” co-founder Ashley Smith told the News & Observer, “just like we have done for every other illness that has come through our state and nation.”

Demonstrators in Ohio, meanwhile, are taking their messaging even more directly.

On Monday, a crowd of about 100 people gathered outside the statehouse in Columbus — in some cases, pressing their heads against the glass, with no face-masks on — as Gov. Mike DeWine (R) gave his daily press briefing, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Italian hospital says Fauci would be welcomed with open arms

ROME — The scientific director of Italy’s leading infectious disease hospital has written to the Italian president formally suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci be invited to work here if U.S. President Donald Trump removes him from the White House conronavirus task force.

In the letter released Wednesday, Dr. Giuseppe Ippolito of Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital says removing Fauci from the task force “would be disastrous news not only for the United States, but for the whole international community.”

Ippolito praised Fauci’s expertise, experience, leadership and “generous and selfless help” to Spallanzani and other hospitals around the world.

Speculation about Fauci’s fate swirled over the weekend after Fauci told CNN the U.S. would have “obviously” saved lives if virus mitigation efforts had begun earlier. Trump responded by reposting a tweet that included the line, “Time to #FireFauci.” But on Monday, Trump insisted Fauci’s job was safe.

Rapid blood tests administered to Emirates Air passengers

DUBAI — Emirates Air says it tested the blood of passengers for the virus on a flight to Tunisia before departing from Dubai, becoming the first airline to conduct on-site rapid tests for passengers.

The blood test was conducted by Dubai’s health authority with results available within 10 minutes, according to the airline. Passengers were tested upon check-in at the gate in Dubai’s international airport.

Passengers are required to wear their own masks when at the airport in Dubai. The emirate has imposed a 24-hour curfew on residents for at least two weeks to contain the virus.

There are multiple drive-through testing centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where people are encouraged to get tested even if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Amazon threatens to stop delivering in France

PARIS — Amazon threatened to suspend all activity in France after a French court found it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers.

The online giant also announced plans to appeal Tuesday’s emergency ruling, which requires Amazon to stop selling nonessential goods for a month while it works out new worker safety measures.

Sales of food, medicine and hygiene supplies are still allowed under the ruling. However, Amazon France says the decision is so disruptive that it could prompt the company to suspend all activity at its six French warehouses.

The company stressed the importance of its services to the “thousands of French companies that sell on Amazon” and “millions of people around the country who want to have access to products they need during the crisis.”

Amazon insisted it is providing adequate security measures for staff, noting the implementation of temperature checks and mask distribution.

But the court found Amazon didn’t do enough to enforce social distancing, to ensure that turnstiles and locker rooms were virus-free or to increase cleaning of its warehouses. Unions say one worker infected with the virus is in intensive care.

Kenyan police will arrest those without masks

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Inspector General says police will arrest those found not wearing masks in public places, vehicles and private cars.

Kenya’s government had published the law last week which slaps a fine of $200 for anyone found not wearing a mask in public as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Hillary Mutyambai says the grace period for people to acquire and get used to wearing masks is over and police will take action. He was speaking to journalists Wednesday.

