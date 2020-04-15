ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Camps and Learning Centers have created a new outdoor activity series designed to stream live on the
UMaine 4-H Camp & Learning Center at Tanglewood Facebook page each Wednesday at noon, according to a news release from the UMaine extension.
The first “Wednesdays in the Woods” was held April 8 with a challenge activity — identifying creatively camouflaged objects found outside.
Instructions will be posted each week to accompany the activities.
Sessions are archived with additional educational resources found on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home webpage.
For more information contact Jessy Brainerd, 581-3877 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Zak Kendall of Golden Oak to perform April 17
-
Community
Lincoln County Historical Association offers interdisciplinary lessons for students at home
-
Community
UMaine Extension 4-H launches outdoor activity series
-
Community
East Madison Historical Association installs Blessings Box
-
Community
Technical assistant grants available to Skowhegan business owners, entrepreneurs