ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Camps and Learning Centers have created a new outdoor activity series designed to stream live on the

UMaine 4-H Camp & Learning Center at Tanglewood Facebook page each Wednesday at noon, according to a news release from the UMaine extension.

The first “Wednesdays in the Woods” was held April 8 with a challenge activity — identifying creatively camouflaged objects found outside.

Instructions will be posted each week to accompany the activities.

Sessions are archived with additional educational resources found on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home webpage.

For more information contact Jessy Brainerd, 581-3877 or [email protected].

