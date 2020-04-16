The town of Madison has some residents served by Central Maine Power, and others by Madison Electric Works, a consumer-owned utility. The snowstorm late this past week highlights important differences between the two.
Madison Electric serves over 2,500 customers; 3% lost power, and all had their power back as of lunchtime on Friday.
CMP serves 1,169 customers in Madison; 85% are without power as I write this, and it may be all weekend before all customers are back online.
And the cost? Madison Electric also costs 12% less than CMP, at 7.5 cents vs. 8.4 cents per kWh.
Here’s the thing: 99% of outage reduction is prevention. Good tree-trimming. Use of insulated tree wire, which is stronger and does not short when touched by a dropping tree limb. Knowing every pole and breaker. Having adequate local staffing.
Investor-owned utilities like CMP can make more money by neglecting prevention and focusing on big new transmission projects instead — so they do.
Investor-owned utilities like CMP are owned by people far, far away who look for a good return on their investment. Consumer-owned utilities are owned only by the people they serve.
Today I have fielded questions from two COVID-19 sufferers blocked into their driveway by a downed line, and a senior with over $12,000 in medications spoiling in her refrigerator. Neither household could reach anyone at CMP, despite multiple calls.
Power today is more crucial than ever. I look forward to the day when Maine owns its own power grid, as people in Madison and many other Maine towns already do.
Rep. Seth Berry
D-Bowdoinham
