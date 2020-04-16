CONCORD, N.H. — A fishing industry group is asking several New England governors to postpone the planning process of offshore wind development during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance sent a letter to the governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Tuesday, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
The group requested a six-month halt on the federal planning process for putting wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.
In the letter, the group said efforts to fight COVID-19 will limit the public’s ability to contribute to the process.
