CONCORD, N.H. — A fishing industry group is asking several New England governors to postpone the planning process of offshore wind development during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance sent a letter to the governors of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Tuesday, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.

The group requested a six-month halt on the federal planning process for putting wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.

In the letter, the group said efforts to fight COVID-19 will limit the public’s ability to contribute to the process.

filed under:
new england, offshore wind power

