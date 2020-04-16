I would like to see all the people in this state and in all the United States and its territories to fly their U.S. flags in support of all our health care workers and all the other people putting their lives on the lines for us every day.

We are all in this together, we can all help. If you know someone who is a shut in, call them. If you know older people who don’t dare leave their homes, call them and see if you can help them in any way, maybe shop for them or get their medication for them. You don’t have to go into their homes, you can leave it at their doorsteps.

Please help your neighbors, the poor, the sick, the shut-ins. By flying your flags, you might just give people hope and let them know they’re not in this all alone in these trying times. God bless you all and stay safe.

Craig Goldrup

Winslow

