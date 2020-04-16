A Japanese company based in Tokyo has acquired Scarborough-based Fluid Imaging Technologies.

Yokogawa Electric Corp. issued a news release Thursday saying it completed the acquisition on April 8. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fluid Imaging, which has 28 employees, specializes in the analysis of cells and other types of particles suspended in liquid, as well as the development, manufacturing and sale of flow-imaging instrumentation used to perform particle analysis.

By integrating its technology with the technologies and know-how Yokogawa has developed for its core business targeting the oil, chemical, and water supply and wastewater treatment industries, Fluid Imaging will be able to offer new value in diverse fields including health care, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and environmental research, the company said.

“The combination of Fluid Imaging Technologies’ flow imaging instrumentation with Yokogawa’s optical engineering, artificial intelligence software, marketing and distribution capabilities will accelerate FlowCam’s positioning as the global brand leader in flow-imaging technology,” said Kent Peterson, president and CEO of Fluid Imaging, referring to the company’s brand of flow-imaging instruments.

Fluid Imaging is a pioneer in the development of flow-imaging instruments that combine the features of traditional microscopes, which are used for the observation of cells, and flow cytometers, which are used for high-speed analysis of the characteristics of lymph and other types of blood cells suspended in a liquid medium.

With functions that enable them to image, measure, analyze and count particles in liquid samples, the instruments are used in fields such as marine research and municipal water management and industries ranging from biopharmaceuticals to chemicals and oil and gas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: