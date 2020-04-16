Grants totaling $27,000 have been awarded to 15 Maine nonprofit organizations and municipalities through the Lifelong Communities Mini-Grant Program. The program helps communities be more supportive of older people’s health, well-being, and ability to age in the community, according to a news release from the Maine Community Foundation.

The following organizations were awarded grants:

• Gray Lifelong Living Committee, to conduct a survey and face-to-face outreach to Gray’s older population to assess needs and develop recommendations for lifelong living programs and services.

• Town of Danforth, to support a town-sponsored event celebrating completion of a “Community Chore Day” and promoting further awareness of Danforth’s age-friendly initiatives.

• Town of Nobleboro, to engage residents in a Lifelong-Livable Communities conversation and survey, assessing older residents’ needs and developing age-friendly strategies for inclusion in Nobleboro’s Comprehensive Plan update.

The next application deadline is Jan. 15, 2021. For guidelines, application, and a complete list of 2020 grants, visit mainecf.org.

Those who have questions about eligibility and/or fit of your project can contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at [email protected] or 412-0838.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

