THOMASTON—Maine Authors Publishing is partnering with local bookstores to do their part in sustaining the local and independent literary community through Maine Authors Bookstore Direct, where the bookstore will be shipped to your door, according to a news release from the Maine Authors Publishing.

“We are honored to be able to donate our labor to the limited-time Bookstore Direct program to increase sales to bookstores (instead of online) and to assist with shipping,” said Jane Karker, president of Maine Authors Publishing, according to the release.

If a reader wants to purchase a Maine Authors Publishing title but also wants to buy from a local bookstore, they can visit maineauthorspublishing.com. The bookstore will be in touch to process the payment, and then Maine Authors Publishing will ship the book to the customer. All sales and royalties will go to the bookstore and author, respectively.

Maine Authors Publishing is proud to be partnering with the following bookstores:

Archipelago (Rockland), Bogan Books (Fort Kent), The Book Review (Falmouth), The Bookworm (Gorham), The Briar Patch (Bangor), Bridgton Books (Bridgton), Compass Rose Books (Castine), Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers (Farmington), Fine Print Booksellers (Kennebunkport), and Gulf of Maine Books (Brunswick).

Also, Maine Audubon Nature Store (Falmouth), The Mustard Seed Bookstore (Bath), Nonesuch Books & More (South Portland), Old Port Card Works (Portland), Owl and Turtle Bookshop Café (Camden), Print: A Bookstore (Portland), and Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop (Bar Harbor, Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Freeport, Portland).

To support one of the above bookstores and a local Maine author, visit maineauthorspublishing.com.

Maine Authors Publishing is fully operational while working remotely.

For more information, call 594-0091, email [email protected] or visit its website.

