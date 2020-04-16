MESTRE, ITALY – Ann Margaret Raymond Storti of Mestre Italy died April 7, 2020 at Ospedale Dell’Angelo in Mestre, Italy from complications following an ischemic stroke. Born Sept. 30, 1934 in Waterville, Maine, Ann was an alumna of Waterville Senior High School, and the only child of George and Edmay Raymond. Ann had been employed as a local telephone operator when she went on a European tour in the late fifties. While there she met a charming Italian tour guide named Amedeo Storti of Venice who she later married. Amedeo and Ann founded a world class tourist guide publishing business in Venice. Their publications became a staple for tourists. The Stortis’ many publications in several languages enjoy a high standing in Italian tourism. A 1984 photograph shows Ann walking with and guiding British Queen Mother Elizabeth II at St. Mark’s Square. The following year she similarly guided Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the same place. A list of current tourist publications in several languages are at www.stortiedizioni.itAnn was predeceased by her parents and husband Amedeo. She is survived by her only child Stefania Storti who can be reached with condolence messages at [email protected]

