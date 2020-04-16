OAKLAND – Christopher Bradley Murphy, 67, passed unexpectedly at his home on April 13, 2020. Chris was born Dec. 3, 1952, in Rumford, the son of Robert Glenn Murphy and Ersel Avis (Williams) Murphy.He attended Gould Academy and Telstar High School in Bethel. He was a member of the Nazarene Church as a child. He loved the New England Patriots. Chris would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was a good, kind, and generous man.His first job was a produce manager in a grocery store in New Hampshire. He later drove a skidder in the woods of Bethel, poured foundations when he relocated to the Waterville area in 1975. He later paved driveways for Joe Nader in Winslow. Chris than took an interest in autobody repair working at Maurice’s, Pete Bard’s, Central Maine Motors, Bulgers, Cookson’s and finally worked at Conrad’s Auto Body for 18 years.Chris was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Robert Murphy, Joyce (Murphy) Stearns, Frank Murphy, Roy Murphy, and Ruth (Murphy) Mason; and beloved son Nicholas Patrick Murphy. He leaves several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Dean Murphy was like a brother.He is survived by brothers, James Murphy of Tennessee and Tommy Paul Murphy of Florida. He is also survived by son, Derek Murphy; ex-wife, Judy Merrill; daughter, Sandy Martin; and “son”, Darren Hefenecker of Oakland. The family would like to thank Conrad Fisher and Brian Powell.At the request of the family there is will be no services at this time.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.In lieu of flowers,the family wishes youto donate to:Waterville Humane Society100 Webb Rd.Waterville ME. 04901in Chris’s name as he was an animal lover

